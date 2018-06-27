Troubled Forces- Shocking Details on Why Police Suicide is on the Rise

A police officer has shot and seriously injured three people before killing himself at a bar in Kericho county on Tuesday.

The officer based at Litein DCC headquarters is said to have gotten angry after a bar attendant refused to serve him alcohol because he was on duty.

He first shot her on the stomach then he turned his rifle to a bank employee and a medical doctor who were having a drink at the Diamond club.

The injured were rushed to Litein Mission Hospital in Bureti sub-county for treatment.

A police officer attached to the same Litein AP camp last month turned an AK 47 on herself dying on the spot after an alleged argument with her boyfriend.

The alleged boyfriend who works as a Kenya Wildlife Service warden had visited the deceased and the two are said to have differed over unclear reasons.

The deceased who was on night duty thereafter went to the armory ,picked her AK47 gun and shot herself.

Last month, a police officer committed suicide by shooting himself at a camp in Garissa Town.

The officer used his official gun to shoot himself in the mouth and died on the spot on Tuesday. According to his colleagues, the officer was under stress after serving in the region for three years and instead of being transferred to a better place he was transferred to Ijara AP camp.