Trouble in Jubilee As Rift MPs Defy DP Ruto, Vow To Oust Health CS Sicily Kariuki

Jubilee MPs from the Rift Valley are not cowed by DP William Ruto’s warning on motion against Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.

The legislators are set to table the motion today in Parliament and have notified the Speaker Justin Muturi over the same.

Ruto had warned the MPs against the said motion and his bid backed by top leadership in the National Assembly.

Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali had cautioned the move saying the said MPs should have channeled the matter through the National Assembly Health Committee, terming the motion “rushed and inconsistent with the Laws of Parliament”.

The Committee’s Chairperson Sabina Chege called on the MPs to give her committee a chance to investigate the matter before rushing to impeach the CS.

Ms. Kariuki has found herself on the receiving end after she sent Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave after culmination of incidences with the tip of the ice berg being when doctors at the hospital performed brain surgery on the wrong patient.

So far, the impeachment motion has been signed by 150 MPs, the Constitution requires at least a third of the 349 members. However, sources claim due to fear of bearing personal responsibility and being whipped, the MPs are not decided on who will table it on the floor of the House.