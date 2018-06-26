Trouble for Kumira Traders as Plans underway to Demolish Muthurwa Market

An inevitable demolition of Muthurwa Estate and part of Marikiti market is supposed to take place next month to pave way for the construction of a new market and a road by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

According to Muthurwa Residents Welfare Association Chairman, Patrick Kamotho, they were promised that the affected residents would receive a disturbance allowance until completion of the construction of low cost houses, which they are not sure if they would be given a priority to occupy.

“We were told that traders will be moved to Muthurwa market, we do have a problem with that if there are proper consultations between us, the company involved and the government,” Kamotho held.

Kamotho said that there was supposed to be a door to door household survey in May to find out who would be affected in the demolition.

“The chief has come up with a new list in which none of those who will be affected by the project are present and a household survey has not been conducted up to now,” said Kamotho.

He held that it had come to their knowledge that Kanyiri was receiving handouts from people who wanted to be included in the said list.

“We need people who are trusted to conduct the household survey because if the chief is already compromised, those who gave him money will still be included in the list,” Kamotho said. But some residents came out and termed the demolition as an illegality because the deed lease disowns anything that would destroy the houses.