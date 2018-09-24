BREAKING: Tribal Clashes Rages On In Narok; Kalenjins Vs Masai; 12 Injured, Arrows And Machetes Used

At least 12 people were injured on Sunday following renewed clashes between the Maasai and the Kipsigis at Olpusimoru area in Olenguruoni, Narok County.

Fighting erupted after it was reported that members of the Maasai Community started evicting members of the Kipsigis community from the border of Narok and Nakuru Counties.

Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya, however, said the fighting started after members of one community allegedly stole cattle from the other.

Those injured are receiving treatment at Olenguruoni Sub-county Hospital.

Most of the injured have NJ stuck of their bodies while others have been slashed using machetes. Five of the injured have been taken to Tenwek Hospital in Kericho.

Security has been beefed up in the area but tension remains high.

