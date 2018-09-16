Breaking: Tribal Clashes Break Out in Meru Isiolo Border, Several Houses Torched Over Land Dispute

More than 10 houses were on Sunday morning torched by unknown people in Maili Tatu area at the Meru-Isiolo border.

Residents who spoke to local reporters said the suspected arsonists raided the village at around 3am and fired in the air to scare them away before burning down their houses.

They further alleged that the incident could have been caused by land disputes in Tigania West, Buuri and Isiolo border.

The residents also called on the government to ensure that the land is properly distributed to avoid any future similar incidences.

No injuries were immediately reported from the incident.