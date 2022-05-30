Triathlon challenge: Fly 748 Managing Director takes on professional athletes in inaugural event

Kenyas top domestic flight operator Fly 748 launched their first triathlon challenge that seeks to grow and mainastream the sporting event in the country.

Speaking during the Triathlon, Fly 748 Managing director Moses Mwangi congratulated everyone who is participating in the event. He addeded that the activity was more than just sporting and rather a about mental resilience, motivation and self-discipline, the key aspects that makes the triathlon stand out.



Mwangi added that he believed that it was a good run and moving forward and will support the growth of triathlon in the best way possible.

The provisional challenge organized by Team Tri Fit (TTF) taking place in Chale Island, Kwale County has seen amateur and professional triathletes aged between 17 years to 65 years and three persons of all fitness levels- with a desire to nurture the triathlon compete.

Through a partnership signed between Team Tri Fit (TTF) and Fly 748 in February, members of the endurance sporting group will fly across the country at subsidized prices from the airline.

This partnership is in line with the airlines strategy of revolutionizing air travel in the country to enable more Kenyans take it to the sky through competitive pricing.

In its five-year plan TTF with 65 members under its fold seeks to develop triathlon and duathlon and increase their uptake amongst Kenyans to 700 participants by 2025.

On his part TTF Team Manager, Michael Okwara said that they were encouraged by the number of participants and corporates sponsoring the event adding that It gives much confidence that we will soon realize targets earlier than projected.

TTF also seeks to Increase investment in triathlon sports in Kenya through public and private partnerships by 50 percent by 2025.

Fly 748 is being represented by three members –Revenue Manager, Angel Kamae participating in open water swimming -a distance of 1 kilometer, Finance department’s, Stephen Mutuku cycling on 30 kilometer off-road track and handing the baton to the company’s Managing Director to complete a 7 Kilometer off-road trail.