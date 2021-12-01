Kenya Today

Trending Luo vocabularies: After 'Twak Makende' and Uhuru promotes 'mos mos'

Scholar Dennis Ouma decides to educate Kenyans on Dholuo vocabularies after ‘Twak Makende’ tag on the newly unveiled Ramogi TV sparked intense debate on social media.
Ouma: “Twak Makende (special interview. Let’s get some more Dholuo. Ombulu( votes), Diel ( A goat).Thum( Music) ,Bika( come here). Abiro( I’m coming), Osiepa (my friend). Abiro goyi (I will beat you). Aol (I’m tired). Awuoro (I am surprised). Kawuono (Today). Amor (I’m happy).”

