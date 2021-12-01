Scholar Dennis Ouma decides to educate Kenyans on Dholuo vocabularies after ‘Twak Makende’ tag on the newly unveiled Ramogi TV sparked intense debate on social media.
Ouma: “Twak Makende (special interview. Let’s get some more Dholuo. Ombulu( votes), Diel ( A goat).Thum( Music) ,Bika( come here). Abiro( I’m coming), Osiepa (my friend). Abiro goyi (I will beat you). Aol (I’m tired). Awuoro (I am surprised). Kawuono (Today). Amor (I’m happy).”
Trending Luo vocabularies: After ‘Twak Makende’ and Uhuru promotes ‘mos mos’
