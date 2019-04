The heavens have opened, and the rains that have been heavily craved for are now falling. However, transport was paralysed for hours on the Kakuma-Lokichogio road in Turkana County following heavy rains that led to flash floods on Monday evening.

Transport paralysed along Kakuma-Lokichogio road following rains experienced in Turkana County. pic.twitter.com/wDPpmr81HS — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) April 23, 2019

According to the Kenya Road Cross, the road was cut off leaving hundreds of people stranded on either side.No casualties were reported during the incident that was reported on Tuesday morning. The last time the road was cut off was three years ago when heavy rains caused flooding after River Kawalase burst its banks.