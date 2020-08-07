Tourism CS Najib Balala under heavy fire for appointing a clueless political slay queen board member of Tourism Board

Its been raining insults as the news of appointment of one Pauline Njoroge hit the internet; here are some of the tweets;

When they want to steal Nairobi National Park to build hotels, they start with appointment of young idiots who think the park is a misuse of space. Congratulations Pauline Njoroge on your appointment to the tourism board. We are watching you. pic.twitter.com/Mf05GIBnya — Thuo Kimani Githuku (@thuogithuku) August 7, 2020

So Pauline Njoroge who is on record for saying Nairobi National Park has no Value apart from being 'The only National Park in a Capital City in the World', has been appointed as a Member of the Board of Tourism Regulatory Authority by of Course CS Najib Balala. What Nonesense. — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) August 7, 2020

Nairobi National Park Pauline Njoroge: 'Nairobi National Park is a piece of shit.' Government of Kenya: 'We love you P. Njoroge we appoint you to manage that piece of shit." See the screenshots: P. Njoroge's incompetent comment got her hired anyways. See @wmnjoya & @jessekenya pic.twitter.com/tMJk61zw3j — Dr. Njenga Karugia J. PhD. (@johnnjenga) August 7, 2020

Pauline Njoroge the Jubilee blogger who called for clearing of Nairobi national park to plant wheat appointed as a member of tourism board @DavidNdii #Completingthejourney. https://t.co/ogdhAkmKrZ — Murīithi Ndegwa (@MurithiNdegwa1) August 7, 2020

Internet Never Forgets,Pauline Njoroge Is On Record For Saying That Nairobi National Park Does Not Have Any Importance And Should Be Transformed Into A Structural Development Area For The Purposes Of Revenue Generation,Her Appointment to The Board Of NNP Is A recipe For Disaster pic.twitter.com/amGwlgGGao — Bill (@ClintoneBill) August 7, 2020

Showing blatant ignorance and absolute ineptitude on social media can earn you a well paying job. How does a person who Is on record saying that nairobi national park is economic redundant qualify to be a tourism board member? Kenya Is full of wonders Pauline njoroge pic.twitter.com/H5szTgzxXe — Deon giddy (@_gmutua) August 7, 2020