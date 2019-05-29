Kenya Today

Exposed: Chris Kirubi media empire crumbling down as Capital FM cuts salaries by 25%

Capital FM is in deep financial crisis a situtaion that has forced the Chris Kirubi media flagship cut salaries for staff by 25% effective June 2019. Well, the Jubilee economic mess is punishing Mt Kenya more than its doing to the pro change masses in Western Kenya.

Among those facing the paycut include Betin ambassordor Joey Muthengi who is set to  replace old rag the tired noisy  Cess Mutungi and Maqbul who have been fired.

Fareed Kimani will partner Joey Muthengi

Presenter Samoina will also be exiting the Station

Meanwhile, the Mass exodus at Qwetu Radio continues as Renowned Radio Producer and Presenter Dee Janje has quit the station for Standard Media Group’s brand new radio station Vibes and Spice.

The Station plans for a major launch later this year

The station will play old school and reggae tunes.

