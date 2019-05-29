Exposed: Chris Kirubi media empire crumbling down as Capital FM cuts salaries by 25%

Capital FM is in deep financial crisis a situtaion that has forced the Chris Kirubi media flagship cut salaries for staff by 25% effective June 2019. Well, the Jubilee economic mess is punishing Mt Kenya more than its doing to the pro change masses in Western Kenya.

Among those facing the paycut include Betin ambassordor Joey Muthengi who is set to replace old rag the tired noisy Cess Mutungi and Maqbul who have been fired.

Fareed Kimani will partner Joey Muthengi

Presenter Samoina will also be exiting the Station