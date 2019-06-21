Tough times ahead as DP Ruto MT. Kenya ally mps cry foul of threats from the Uhuru wing

Four Mt Kenya leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto now claim that they have suddenly found themselves on the receiving end, allegedly because of their political stand.

This comes barely a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed to deal with the team, otherwise known as Tangatanga, over claims of demeaning and disrespecting him.

Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri) and Alice Wahome (Kandara) now say that the state seems to be using the Interior Minsifry to deal with them.

Wahome says that a land case pitting her against the Koinange family which was concluded in 2012 has been revived, and the file forwarded to the Directorate of Public Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She found the move questionable and malicious, considering that the case had already been settled, days after faulting Uhuru’s attacks on Ruto’s Mt Kenya allies.

“The revival of the case is being engineered by the State and this is meant to intimidate me to stop supporting the DP. I don’t think I am ready for this,” she told the People Daily.

Mukami is also claiming that she has to sneak out of Parliament after receiving information that police were waiting to arrest her in relation to remarks she made in Nyeri county while accompanying Ruto last weekend.

She said that a colleague sneaked her out of the legislative house on Monday, in a bid to avoid Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers who were hunting for her.

“It is clear the DCIO Nyeri received the orders from somebody else and not his boss. We want to know who is misusing the security apparatus to harass elected leaders in Mt Kenya region for solely supporting the DP,” she said.

Ngunjiri has also that police officers have been visiting his offices and have sought access to his bank accounts, a situation he has blamed on Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

He said that Uhuru is not to blame for the same, but the people around him, while Nyoro claimed that he is receiving phone calls warning him against sticking to his route as Ruto’s supporter.