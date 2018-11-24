Total Allocations to Counties since 2013, Check out your county, do you feel impact of the billions

The following is a list of total allocations per county between 2013 and 2017 .

1. Nairobi 51,640,563,367

2. Turkana 39,971,430,557

3. Kakamega 36,919,799,299

4. Mandera 34,299,001,897

5. Nakuru 33,414,697,610

6. Bungoma 31,080,735,749

7. Kiambu 30,524,600,494

8. Kilifi 29,087,911,245

9. Kisii 28,881,705,103

10. Kitui 28,487,648,314

11. Wajir 27,961,586,459

12. Meru 27,912,842,346

13. Machakos 27,540,360,647

14. Kisumu 23,703,928,851

15. Homa Bay 23,508,828,092

16. Makueni 23,507,474,206

17. Garissa 23,395,496,106

18. Migori 23,228,739,450

19. Mombasa 21,711,851,011

20. Muranga 21,278,176,602

21. Busia 21,234,862,215

22. Narok 20,732,632,125

23. Uasin Gishu 20,286,629,572

24. Siaya 20,235,307,645

25. Kwale 20,177,432,355

26. Marsabit 20,135,586,718

27. Tranzoia 19,844,842,661

28. Nyeri 19,208,037,924

29. Nandi 18,784,636,491

30. Bomet 18,511,754,227

31. Kericho 17,775,652,562

32. Baringo 17,627,337,378

33. Kajiado 17,434,914,945

34. West Pokot 17,079,363,171

35. Nyandarua 16,959,332,568

36. Nyamira 16,452,279,216

37. Embu 16,429,886,181

38. Tana River 15,678,372,114

39. Vihiga 15,538,949,012

40. Kirinyaga 14,160,221,479

41. Samburu 13,913,536,710

42. Laikipia 13,722,616,285

43. Elgeyo /Marakwet 13,511,931,822

44. Taita 13,054,050,335

45. Tharaka Nithi 12,938,968,764

46. Isiolo 12,037,345,597

47. Lamu 8,275,025,360

TOTAL Allocation = *Kshs 1,039,798,882,835*

Have you felt the impact of the over 16 billion allocated to your county ?