Total Allocations to Counties since 2013, Check out your county, do you feel impact of the billions

The following is a list of total allocations per county between 2013 and 2017 .
1. Nairobi 51,640,563,367
2. Turkana 39,971,430,557
3. Kakamega 36,919,799,299
4. Mandera 34,299,001,897
5. Nakuru 33,414,697,610
6. Bungoma 31,080,735,749
7. Kiambu 30,524,600,494
8. Kilifi 29,087,911,245
9. Kisii 28,881,705,103
10. Kitui 28,487,648,314
11. Wajir 27,961,586,459
12. Meru 27,912,842,346
13. Machakos 27,540,360,647
14. Kisumu 23,703,928,851
15. Homa Bay 23,508,828,092
16. Makueni 23,507,474,206
17. Garissa 23,395,496,106
18. Migori 23,228,739,450
19. Mombasa 21,711,851,011
20. Muranga 21,278,176,602
21. Busia 21,234,862,215
22. Narok 20,732,632,125
23. Uasin Gishu 20,286,629,572
24. Siaya 20,235,307,645
25. Kwale 20,177,432,355
26. Marsabit 20,135,586,718
27. Tranzoia 19,844,842,661
28. Nyeri 19,208,037,924
29. Nandi 18,784,636,491
30. Bomet 18,511,754,227
31. Kericho 17,775,652,562
32. Baringo 17,627,337,378
33. Kajiado 17,434,914,945
34. West Pokot 17,079,363,171
35. Nyandarua 16,959,332,568
36. Nyamira 16,452,279,216
37. Embu 16,429,886,181
38. Tana River 15,678,372,114
39. Vihiga 15,538,949,012
40. Kirinyaga 14,160,221,479
41. Samburu 13,913,536,710
42. Laikipia 13,722,616,285
43. Elgeyo /Marakwet 13,511,931,822
44. Taita 13,054,050,335
45. Tharaka Nithi 12,938,968,764
46. Isiolo 12,037,345,597
47. Lamu 8,275,025,360
TOTAL Allocation = *Kshs 1,039,798,882,835*
Have you felt the impact of the over 16 billion allocated to your county ?
