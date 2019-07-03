Top reactions after arrest of DP Ruto’s blogger Dennis Itumbi

Flying squad officers have arrested Dennis Itumbi at City Hall, Nairobi.

The controversial blogger operates from DP Ruto office as secretary for digital.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans:

My good friend Dennis Itumbi has been arrested. I have told this man a million times that EVEN those who CLAIM to be in GOVERNMENT are not GOVERNMENT and THOSE who claim to be the SYSTEM eventually get DEVOURED for the SYSTEM is HEARTLESS and always PREVAILS. — Dennis Onsarigo (@Donsarigo) July 3, 2019

Dennis Itumbi reminds me of Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s chief of propaganda. Itumbi has no problem

falsely accusing people of things they haven’t done. I wrote this article April 27, 2018 for the Nairobian. pic.twitter.com/6tI8ylTKTf — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) July 3, 2019

I don't know this fellow Citizen named Dennis Itumbi , I heard he wanna swallow a bullet pic.twitter.com/mnxMTsAoSB — Mapesa Steven 🐤 (@MapesaSteven) July 3, 2019

Rwanda genocide started after media reported the assassination of Rwandan president Juvénal Habyarimana on 6 April 1994. The fake assassination letter by Dennis Itumbi was part of a well orchestrated scheme to achieve this. He must be prosecuted @Disembe — Rein (@Asamoh_) July 3, 2019

James Orengo said it all

Dennis Itumbi pic.twitter.com/gDEci9kP53 — ⓐⓛⓔⓧ ⓦⓐⓜⓑⓤⓐ🇰🇪 (@Alexnwambua) July 3, 2019

Dennis Itumbi's arrest is a strategy to divert attention from the La Mada meeting & plan – @kipmurkomen. pic.twitter.com/Ri4aRGngG5 — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) July 3, 2019

The FBI and DCI partnered to unearth the mystery behind fake letter and today flying Squad officers did arrest Dennis Itumbi at City Hall, Nairobi County who works at DP Ruto office…. Motive for the arrest yet to be established. 'Gov't eats it's own people' ~ SC James Orengo — Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) July 3, 2019

This must be the best time for Jowie.. Dennis Itumbi is in trouble… Jowie is now an experienced gentleman in the Cell. it shall be loud, it shall be messy and there shall be only one casualty… pic.twitter.com/hCAsflAvmL — S.N. Nyamao 🇰🇪 (@snnyamao) July 3, 2019

Dennis Itumbi. It is well. My friend the government is like a big tree, when you think you are shaking the government you find yourself shaking the buttocks. — Hon. William Chepkut (@Chepkut_William) July 3, 2019

The person whom Dennis Itumbi was working under his instructions to fabricate assassination letter should immediately be arrested as well. These are people who want to burn this country. — Bel Akinyi (@BelAkinyii) July 3, 2019

Dennis Itumbi @OleItumbi am hoping Jacque #Maribe will bring hot coffee & stand by you in the dock as you stood by her😜; @KBonimtetezi will come & comfort you too!!! DP Ruto’s hustler nation must be held to account as I have always said before he & you are not above the law! https://t.co/52jaX0kOpi pic.twitter.com/sPtr7ykpaG — Tony Gachoka (@TonyGachoka) July 3, 2019