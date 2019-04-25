Top politicians flock to President Moi’s Kabarak home, Ruto not welcome but via Viusasa

It’s really shameful for a certain RV politician whose fortunes are dwindling to gate-crash a mourning home that he isn’t welcome. And he does this purely out of political greed. That’s the true definition of stalking. When attempts to stalk Moi at Kabarak are rebuffed, you resort to a desperate sojourn to Kabimoi. That’s desperate. Moi issued a press conference that he can’t meet everyone. Well, Moi is meeting everyone who matters, apart from one RV politician

DP Ruto on Wednesday afternoon flew to Baringo County to convey his message of condolence to the family of the late Jonathan Toritich, the son of former President Daniel Moi.

Unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta who visited retired President Moi at his Kabarak home in Nakuru county on Monday, the DP opted to visit Jonathan’s home in Kabimoi almost 54km away from Kabarak.

The DP was accompanied by Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis, MPs Moses Lessonet (Eldama Ravine), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Caleb Kositany (Soy).

Jonathan passed on in Nakuru on Friday last week.