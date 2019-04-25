Top politicians flock to President Moi’s Kabarak home, Ruto not welcome but via Viusasa

Several politicians continue to flock at the Kabarak home of retired president Moi to deliver messages of condolences following the passing of his elder son Jonathan Toroitich. Those who have landed at Mzee Moi’s home include President Uhuru, Vice President Kalonzo musyoka, Governors Lee Kinyanjui, Alexis Tonglos, Prof Lonyangapuo, several senators, MPs and retired leaders.
It’s really shameful for a certain RV politician whose fortunes are dwindling to gate-crash a mourning home that he isn’t welcome. And he does this purely out of political greed. That’s the true definition of stalking. When attempts to stalk Moi at Kabarak are rebuffed, you resort to a desperate sojourn to Kabimoi. That’s desperate. Moi issued a press conference that he can’t meet everyone. Well, Moi is meeting everyone who matters, apart from one RV politician
DP Ruto on Wednesday afternoon flew to Baringo County to convey his message of condolence to the family of the late Jonathan Toritich, the son of former President Daniel Moi.
Unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta who visited retired President Moi at his Kabarak home in Nakuru county on Monday, the DP opted to visit Jonathan’s home in Kabimoi almost 54km away from Kabarak.
The DP was accompanied by Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis, MPs Moses Lessonet (Eldama Ravine), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Caleb Kositany (Soy).
Jonathan passed on in Nakuru on Friday last week.
Comments
William wangome kimani says
DP Ruto has his rights and if these gents dont want him in their midst wapiga roho kwa nini DP Ruto?…Find away to live your life so that they too will come to look for you and find the door WIDE open for them to come and meet a cheerful occupant inside…
Anonymous says
this guy was 65 years old. let that sink in your mini brain. do you condole his wife children and grand kids or a mzee probably not aware that he has lost a son?
whoever wrote this article has huduma number as his only certification document. go join the new school carriculum.bure kabisa.