Top Leaders condole VP Kalonzo Musyoka following Death Of His father

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has lost his father Peter Musyoka Mairu. Reports indicate Peter passed on on Sunday morning amid unclear circumstances. The family is yet to make an official statement on the death of his father, who until the time was 94 years old.

The Wiper Party leader and Nasa co-principal lost his mother in 2014.

Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the supreme leader comforted Mr Musyoka saying he shared in his grief of losing his parent. “Pole sana my brother following the passing on of your Father Mzee Peter Musyoka Mairu. We share in your grief. May God grant comfort to your family at this trying moment” Mr Odinga tweeted.

President Uhuru said his prayers were with Mr Musyoka’s family during this moment of grief

“My deepest condolences to you my brother Mr Musyoka, on the passing on of his father, Mzee Peter Musyoka Mairu. May God grant you grace for this period. Our prayers are with you, your family and friends” the president said in a statement.

Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetang’ula has condoled with the family saying, “The late will be remembered for his iconic advise and relentless efforts on his quest to have a just society. His bravery, steadfastness, and personal sacrifice to see this country attain greater heights will forever be etched onto the minds of Kenyans who cherish democracy and cohesion,” he said.

Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi has also sent in his message of condolence as seen on his twitter page.

My brother & colleague Hon Kalonzo Musyoka, my sincere condolences upon the passing on of your dear father Mzee Peter Musyoka Mairu. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family as you walk this difficult path. — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) October 28, 2018



Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho also condoled the former VP:

On behalf of the people of Mombasa, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka on the passing of his father. As you go through this difficult time, we are keeping you and your family in our prayers.The passing of a loved one is not an easy thing. I pray that God give you courage and comfort to make it through this. May the Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace.

Inna Lillahi waina ileyhi rajiuun.

Kisii governor James Ongwae said: “We stand with you (Kalonzo) at this time of mourning.”