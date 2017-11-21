Top KCPE Students Had 455 Marks, No Cheating Registered!

This year’s top KCPE candidate scored 455 marks, an improvement from last year’s 437.

Headteachers were “phenomenal” where performance was concerned, Education CS Fred Matiang’i said while releasing the results in Nairobi on Tuesday.

“We did not record any irregularities. Every one of our children is getting results with an accuracy rate of 99.98 per cent,” he said. “No single case of malpractice was registered and there were no missing marks.”

Forty nine per cent girls and 50.19 per cent boys wrote the tests.

Matiang’i reported that 9,846 candidates scored 400 marks and above, compared to 5,144 in 2016.

“All candidates with more than 400 marks will be placed in national schools without discrimination. There was more seriousness of our candidates than last year,” he said.

The minister said six special needs candidates scored more than 400 marks and that the best one had 426. The number of those who scored less than 100 marks decreased by 4,000, from 6,000 last year.

Matiang’i thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for funding and aiding the smooth flow of this year’s national examinations.

“Courtesy of the President’s intervention, we received enough money from the Treasury. Every official who participated has been paid and collaboration has made us stronger and seen commendable improvement.”

He said form one selection will begin on December 4.

To get results, candidates can send their index numbers to 22252 or visit the KNEC portal.

‘Hug a child’ initiative

Matiang’i said the environment not favourable for students but noted that hugging and encouraging them may be the best route for parents and officials.

“The ‘hug a child’ initiative really worked amid the political noise as candidates sat the exam. We were anxious but through constant discussions all went well,” he said.

He asked parents to develop relationships with their children instead of abandoning them.

“After holidays, let us develop relationships and value our children. Hug them and tell them they mean a lot to us…so we can raise them to respect each other.”

Technology reduced workforce

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the release of KCPE results was proof of adoption and proper use of technology.

Mucheru added team work between the ICT and Education ministries ensured smooth processes.

“I congratulate the Ministry of Education for working with us on this journey. The country has adopted modern technology are a manifestation of that.”

Through the two ministries, the government bought 20 machines at the cost of Sh100 million for using in marking the tests.

KNEC chairman George Magoha said the acquisition of the machines reduced the work force by up to 50 per cent so markers are only hired for English and Kiswahili compositions.

This year, the council contracted 20,000 teachers to mark the examinations of 1,003,556 candidates across 28,566 centres.

They raised concerns about the minimal time allocated for the two papers, a source told The Star on Monday.

No more complaints

Magoha also thanked the government and said results will be complied quicker than before.

“You can take this to the bank. There shall be no complaints in future,” he said

The chair noted the tests were firmly secured until every child was given the opportunity to take them.

“During the year, we hired helicopters to assist in airlifting exam materials. This was complemented by helicopters from Kenya Defence Forces and others.”