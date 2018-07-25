Top Investigative TV Presenter Dennis Onsarigo Dumps KTN, Appointed Taita Taveta County Comms Boss

Veteran investigative and political journalist Dennis Onsarigo has been appointed the Director of Communication in Taita Taveta County.

Taita Taveta Governor Samboja who is also a former journalist has also assigned Onsarigo an extra task of being the spokesman of the County.

Onsarigo is popularly known for his investigative TV program Case Files and his bold and courageous reporting.

The TV journalist holds a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science and Communication from the University of Nairobi and a Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

Speaking to City News, Onsarigo confirmed his appointment but declined to reveal when he’ll assume office.

Onsarigo has been working for KTN since 2011 up to date.