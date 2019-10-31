Top Editors sacked at K24 due to economic hard times

Its tears and regrets at the William Ruto-Uhuru Kenyatta owned Mediamax Networks Limited after journalists were sent packing.

The company based at DSM Place along Kijabe Street declared some positions redundant in a bid to cut costs. This was in September.

In a letter addressed to the county labour office, acting CEO Ken Ngaruiya said affected employees will be served with a one month’s notice. The alternative, he said, was one month’s pay in lieu of notice and a severance pay at the rate of 15 days pay for each year of service.

On Tuesday however, human resources manager Maureen Wandera sent a short memo notifying employees of a meeting the next day (Wednesday) at 10 am.

Dear Team,

I trust that you are keeping well. Kindly note that we will hold a staff communication meeting on Wednesday 29th (sic) October, 2019 at DSM place on 2nd Floor. The meeting will begin at 10:00 am.

Kindly accord us your usual cooperation and mandatory attendance. We request that you keep time.

Kind regards,

Here is a list of seniors editors and prominent journalists who have been sacked from K24 TV

1.Fred Njiri – Managing Editor K24

2.Tony Timase – Head of Business k24

3.Torome Tirike – Head of sports

4.Franklin Wambugu – Managing Editor, Swahili

5.Frankilin Macharia – Senior Reporter

6.Anders Ihaji – political reporter

7.Ali Mtenzi- deputy Managing Editor

8.Mwanaisha Chidzuga – Swahili anchor

9.Juma Bhalo – Swahili Anchor.

Emoo FM looses:

1. Erick Rono of News

2. Sir-Eliud Eliud(Kiorotich Eliud) of News

3. Abraham of Business News

4. Ngombe 50

5. Benwaa Cheruiyot Sports

6. Edwin Arap Tanui

7. Julius Kibet