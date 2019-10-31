Top Editors sacked at K24 due to economic hard times

Its tears and regrets at the William Ruto-Uhuru Kenyatta owned Mediamax Networks Limited after journalists were sent packing.
The company based at DSM Place along Kijabe Street declared some positions redundant in a bid to cut costs. This was in September.
In a letter addressed to the county labour office, acting CEO Ken Ngaruiya said affected employees will be served with a one month’s notice. The alternative, he said, was one month’s pay in lieu of notice and a severance pay at the rate of 15 days pay for each year of service.
On Tuesday however, human resources manager Maureen Wandera sent a short memo notifying employees of a meeting the next day (Wednesday) at 10 am.
Dear Team,
I trust that you are keeping well. Kindly note that we will hold a staff communication meeting on Wednesday 29th (sic) October, 2019 at DSM place on 2nd Floor. The meeting will begin at 10:00 am.
Kindly accord us your usual cooperation and mandatory attendance. We request that you keep time.
Kind regards,
Here is a list of seniors editors and prominent journalists who have been sacked from K24 TV
1.Fred Njiri – Managing Editor K24
2.Tony Timase – Head of Business k24
3.Torome Tirike – Head of sports
4.Franklin Wambugu – Managing Editor, Swahili
5.Frankilin Macharia – Senior Reporter
6.Anders Ihaji – political reporter
7.Ali Mtenzi- deputy Managing Editor
8.Mwanaisha Chidzuga – Swahili anchor
9.Juma Bhalo – Swahili Anchor.
Emoo FM looses:
1. Erick Rono of News
2. Sir-Eliud Eliud(Kiorotich Eliud) of News
3. Abraham of Business News
4. Ngombe 50
5. Benwaa Cheruiyot Sports
6. Edwin Arap Tanui
7. Julius Kibet
