Top blogger BANANA PEDDLER lectures KIBICHO for destroying SONKO RESCUE TEAM sanitizing booths in Kibra

By the Kenya Today Team

One of Kenya’s top bloggers ALBERTO NYAKUNDI AMENYA popularly known as The BANANA PEDDLER has taken issue with PS for interior KARANJA KIBICHO‘s decision to demolish sanitizing booths in Kibra that were donated and erected by the governor for Nairobi H.E. MIKE MBUVI SONKO through his rescue team to help fight COVID-19.

According to the Peddler, it was inhuman and unreasonable for PS to order the police to destroy the only hope for the poor, all in the name of politics.

The blogger said by Kibicho destroying the booths, he has declared war against the poor masses of Kibra.

The blogger said As the Governor of Nairobi, SONKO did what was expected of him by the people of Nairobi as their governor and it was wrong for the CS to take away their only hope.