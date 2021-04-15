Top 10 Funny Quotes by Justice Marete Njagi

1. When I was born, it is the nurse who cried.



2. I am a very bad driver. If you leave the car with me, I will have to carry it.

3. I have answered the question, as to how satisfactory that answer is, that’s another question.

4. I am capable of this job, even my coffee shamba boy will tell you I’m capable.

5. My wife is a retiree, she takes her pension from the judiciary and eats it or throws it away.



6. When what you ordered is exactly what you got served.

7. The voice of Kenyans is all over the air, it’s Marete they want, this is the man, the voice of Kenya.A man who made the nurse to cry during his birth.

8. I know my salary is public knowledge. My conception of income was anything apart from salary. My pay slips are scattered all over.

9. I’m the one who issued Mathare mental hospital with a mental illness card.

10. I’m fit for CJ role because even Kenyatta became Kenya’s President without any experience… Etc, etc, etc and then etc🤣