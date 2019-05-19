Too much heat as senator Wetangula flies out of the country after fake gold expose

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has flown out of the country amidst investigations into how United Arab Emirates royal family lost millions in a gold scam.

The senator had been adversely mentioned in the saga that has now drawn the attention of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

Confirming Wetangula’s departure, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka told Nation that he was part of a House delegation to Hong Kong.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula addressing journalists during a press conference at Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi

“He is out of the country on Senate business in Hong Kong,” Lusaka disclosed.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has confirmed the senator’s involvement in the Dubai gold scam.

He explained that his team was conducting investigations to establish whether the politician was a victim or an accomplice in the deal that has now gone sour.

DPP Haji on his part directed the Police IG Hillary Mutyambai to expedite the investigation and forward the file to him within seven days.

The DPP’s instructions came a day after an audio leaked, of two speakers, one who claimed that certain information had been relayed to President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, to facilitate the release of a confiscated consignment of gold.

Haji warned that it was unlawful for people to publish such content until all facts are obtained and analysed.

He urged all citizens who may have information on the criminal activities of the syndicate, to take advantage of confidential mechanisms of reporting share the information with law enforcement agencies.