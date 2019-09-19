Tob Cohen’s “mpango wa kando” Frida Muthoni emerges !

By Martoz Luther

Woman says she had a daughter with murdered Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen and wants the child to be included in his WILL.

Frida Muthoni 31-year-old city woman says she is ready to fight for what rightfully belongs to her daughter accusing Sarah Wairimu Kamotho of intimidating her.

”I met Cohen at a Golf Course Hotel in Kampala sometime back and before I realized it I was already pregnant for him. I gave him a bouncing baby girl whom he loved. I am not ready to bow to threats from Sarah Wairimu as she is not the only woman who has crossed Cohen’s path. My daughter Ivy has to be included in the will as Cohen had wished before he passed on and this is a price am going to pay with my life for justice to happen” she said to the press.