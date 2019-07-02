Tight security at slain Bob Collymore’s home ahead of his cremation

Security has been tightened at the home of Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Collymore hours after his death.

A huge contingent of uniformed and civilian police officers from regular police and private guards could be spotted at the home in the posh Kitisuru estate on Monday.

Also present were additional private security personnel from the mobile service provider, and also present was a barricade as officers controlled access to the home.

This, according to sources, was according to a request by Collymore’s widow Wambui Kamiru Collymore who had asked to be granted calm and peace at her grieving moments.

They also noted that the widow and the remained of the family are not ready to speak to the media yet, but will do so in due time.

“The wife has asked for privacy. The family will reach out to the media when they are ready to speak,” a Safaricom official told the Standard.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, hailed the deceased as a visionary leader who is to thank for Safaricom’s strides towards the mega company it is now.

Collymore succumbed after a long battle with cancer on Monday morning and has also left behind four children.