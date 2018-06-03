Kenya Today

SHOCKING: Three Girls RAPED At Moi Girls’ School Nairobi, Management Allegedly Tried To Cover Up

Three girls at Moi Girls High school Nairobi were raped on Friday night, Police have moved in to investigate the crime with allegations that the school management tried to cover-up the issue.

A parent of one of the affected girls said that a test conducted at the Nairobi Women’s hospital confirmed that her daughter was raped.

The girl was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for further tests.

One of the survivors said a man – only described as brown in complexion, attacked them at night, claims that the school attempted to water down, according to some parents.

The man reportedly raped a girl in a toilet before committing the heinous act on two other girls in the dormitory – christened Iten.

The situation of the other two girls remains unclear.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations visited the school on Saturday and have launched a deeper probe into the incident.

The school is said to be crowded having admitted more students than capacity.

More to follow

