We lost THREE construction workers, drank unknown concoction- Musalia Mudavadi speaks out

Three construction workers hired by the incoming president 2022 H E Musalia Mudavadi have died after drinking an unknown substance.

On Thursday, 7 workers on a construction project in which I've partnered drunk an unknown concoction. Sadly 3 lost their lives but 4 have been discharged. The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation. — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) February 2, 2019

They were among seven who had been working on a construction site co-owned by Mr Mudavadi.

The politician reported their deaths via Twitter on Saturday morning, saying all the workers had the “unknown concoction” on Thursday.

“Four have been discharged. The matter has been reported to the police for further investigations,” he said.

He noted that he was out of the country but would assist those affected.

Currently I'm out of the country but shall do my best to assist the affected parties. — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) February 2, 2019

Pundit Kamasasa Empraim offered to give more details:

There is this caliber of Maasai men and women hawking herbal medicines in jericans. They will shake the jerican and advise you to taste. They will explain to you how the herb can treat a number of ailments in your body. Remember these so called herbalists on move are selling to you herbal concoction to treat you while you haven’t complained of being sick. The gullible Kenyans always fall for it. Pay the cash and gulp down that funny and bitter concoction down their throats. Today, the herbalists visited a construction site where Musalia Mudavadi is erecting his home in Karen. The construction workers gulped several cups of the concoction from the Maasai herbalist on move clad in those shukas and firestone sandals. As we speak, 3 are dead while some are admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital.

See how ignorance is a new form of witchcraft.

Six people including a driver and a gardener DIED yesterday at Musalia Mudavadi's Karen Home. Media silent. Police have cordoned off Musalia's house in Karen, dumped the bodies at Umash funeral home and chased away the family members. All going on, no word from the media. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 1, 2019

Three People died on the spot at Musalia Mudavadi's house in Karen. Two died on the way to Hospital. Two admitted to ICU. One died on arrival. One who was at the ICU died this morning. One is still admitted in ICU. No word from Musalia Mudavadi. Media silent. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 1, 2019

One of the six people who died is a gardener. His name is Edmond Ekesa. His family was chased away at first from Musalia Mudavadi's house. Then later the askaris went with them to City mortuary to look for the bodies. Couldn't find them there. They found them at Umash. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 1, 2019

Shocking part of this news is that, the family members tried to ask the cause of the sudden death of the SIX workers ot Musalia Mudavadi's home in Karen and all they were told and I quote "They had taken some boiled herbs and all died". The family members are wondering: How? — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 1, 2019