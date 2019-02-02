Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

We lost THREE construction workers, drank unknown concoction- Musalia Mudavadi speaks out

We lost THREE construction workers, drank unknown concoction- Musalia Mudavadi speaks out

Leave a Comment

Three construction workers hired by the incoming president 2022 H E Musalia Mudavadi have died after drinking an unknown substance.

They were among seven who had been working on a construction site co-owned by Mr Mudavadi.

The politician reported their deaths via Twitter on Saturday morning, saying all the workers had the “unknown concoction” on Thursday.

“Four have been discharged. The matter has been reported to the police for further investigations,” he said.

He noted that he was out of the country but would assist those affected.

Pundit Kamasasa Empraim offered to give more details:

There is this caliber of Maasai men and women hawking herbal medicines in jericans. They will shake the jerican and advise you to taste. They will explain to you how the herb can treat a number of ailments in your body. Remember these so called herbalists on move are selling to you herbal concoction to treat you while you haven’t complained of being sick. The gullible Kenyans always fall for it. Pay the cash and gulp down that funny and bitter concoction down their throats. Today, the herbalists visited a construction site where Musalia Mudavadi is erecting his home in Karen. The construction workers gulped several cups of the concoction from the Maasai herbalist on move clad in those shukas and firestone sandals. As we speak, 3 are dead while some are admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital.

See how ignorance is a new form of witchcraft.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies