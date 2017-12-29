Thousands Of Kenyans INSULT and SHAME Uhuru After Congratulating Liberia George Weah for Winning Presidential Race

Kenyans are still camping at Uhuru Kenyatta Facebook page and twitter reacting angrily after he congratulated former soccer star George Weah for winning the Liberian Presidential poll.

Weah is set to succeed incumbent Ellen Johnson Sirleaf next month making it the country’s first democratic transition in over 70 years.

My very warmest congratulations to President-elect @GeorgeWeahOff. His excellence and persistence have now won him the leadership of his people. Kenya sends its very best wishes to him and his administration. We look forward to closer ties in the years ahead. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/YZgaET8Kgh — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) December 28, 2017

@GeorgeWeahOff . #Kenya 's best wishes will come from the rightly elected president @RailaOdinga . the other people do not repreaent this country — ? (@aamj1100) December 28, 2017



George Weah had tweeted declaring his resolve to serve Liberia saying: “My fellow Liberians, I deeply feel the emotion of all the nation. I measure the importance and the responsibility of the immense task which I embrace today. Change is on.”

Sample below some of the hips of abuse on Uhuru:

Vincent Icon Nyamache : But I dont think he needs congratulatory messages from despots like you who cannot win in a free and fair elections…but only rely on rigging

Karan Collins: you ain’t ashamed applauding democracy which you don’t wanna see in Kenya. wait and congratulate museveni come 2022

Kenya O Gilbert: Hehehe…George Weah can’t be in the same league with Uhuru Kenyatta since the former soccer superstar won fairly and legitimately while Uhuru cheated his way back into power.

Pasca Modiangi : “It is sad that you are celebrating democracy in Liberia which you can’t reciprocate to your own people like what we witnessed in the repeat polls.”



Evans Njomo: “He has won so many accolades as a footballer. I am sure he has the necessary attitude to be a nice president.”

Maxwell Juma Maxi: Joker…What about Kenya…where you are a serial election thief??

Maruti Maruti: One day you will fall, I repeat you will fall



Tom Collins Mopao: Democracy means give justice where it’s required thus not hypocrisy

Benard Aswan: Na wewe uko hapo kujifosi kwa wakenya. ..kwani Kenya Ni yenu pekee. .?

Otieno Mokaya: “You should learn a thing or two from that, no one died for him to win; he did not congratulate the police for killing his opponents; he did not send envoys to solicit for your congratulatory message. He won, did you?”

Otoyo Abange: You should be ashamed that you were not elected and here you are congratulating those elected by the people … This guy is high on something

Githinji Jaybee: Hope you can emulate Liberia, it postponed its elections to streamline its electoral commission, in Kenya its the battles of The Who owns state power and that it why we are divided. I thought it would go away but most people are going their beds angry and feeling cheated on the election which have recently taken place. I am sure you would not want to leave a legacy of leading the country in most divided period. Kindly seat down with the NASA team and discuss what they are bringing on the table. Discussing about development without sorting out electoral justice won’t heal this nation. You just will be sweeping the dirt under the carpet and once it accumulates and erupts you may not be in a position to clean it up. They said they are not interested in power sharing, so why take them for a ride. Kindly dialogue with them, don’t ignore them, remember as Kenyans we are still hurting.

Abraham Mukachelelwa: A single lady of 50 years plus can’t congratulate a newly married couple of 29 years sincerely. Mr fake President, your George Weah’s praise is ashame to yourself and your administration because in Weah’s case there was no Scaring Police Lorries and heavily armed Police officers in a particular region, no Senior Police officers transfer, no shoot to kill orders, no threat to electoral commissioners, no extra judicial killings by police officers were witnessed……. We witnessed zero malfeasance. You robbed Kenyans in the broad daylight. Mutinda’, Moraa’, Pendo’, plus other factors blood Is still fresh in our minds.

Amos Okong’o: George weah won free and square so don’t force urself to congratulate who has not rigged the election shame on you Uhuru . you are allowed to congratulate ur thiefmates like museveni and kagame keep off from #Georgeweah puga

Alex Okeyo : George Weah did not shed blood of the innocent people of his country nor Johnson as in the case of Uhuru where more than 50 people were butchered during the sham election.

Moses Rotich His country’s electoral body observed respected the will and voice of the people, Kenya should indeed learn from them its quite unfair that every election in Kenya has never been free fair and credible its well with them ‘congratulations Mr George ‘

Peters Son : Liberia is a country where Free,Fair,Simple,Verifiable and Credible elections are possible Unlike here where the above pillars of an election is just a sweet poem to the ears of thieves and those who specialises in rigging



Dennis Ombiro : Atleast huyu sio kifaranga ya computer. Congrats sir.Its great when people are led by democratically elected leader sio bandia.



Patrick Mwalula Mucheleka :Useless Kenyatta you are who only knows how to rig elections and corruption. You are not worthy to congratulate a person who has won a clean election. Shame on you for bringing shame not only to Kenya but the whole continent of Africa.

Daniel Mwambonu: George Weah did what you were afraid to do.

He won in a free and fair election where there was a formidable competitor.

On the other hand Uhuru Kenyatta preferred to run his own race alone without rules and without any competitor then declared himself a winner.

NASA demands were not harmful to democracy and in fact guaranteed a free and fair process but Jubilee didn’t want rigging loopholes to be shut down.

Its like competing in an Olympics alone then declare yourself a winner.

What a circus!

No wonder world leaders never sent you congratulatory messages.

You leaders have succeeded to divide this nation based on tribal lines because of greediness for power.

Job opportunities largely depend on which tribe you come from and who you know.

Until we stop having power hungry tribal leaders ,this nation will never prosper.