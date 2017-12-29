Thousands Of Kenyans INSULT and SHAME Uhuru After Congratulating Liberia George Weah for Winning Presidential Race

Kenyans are still camping at Uhuru Kenyatta Facebook page and twitter reacting angrily after he congratulated former soccer star George Weah for winning the Liberian Presidential poll.
Weah is set to succeed incumbent Ellen Johnson Sirleaf next month making it the country’s first democratic transition in over 70 years.
My very warmest congratulations to President-elect @GeorgeWeahOff. His excellence and persistence have now won him the leadership of his people. Kenya sends its very best wishes to him and his administration. We look forward to closer ties in the years ahead. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/YZgaET8Kgh
— Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) December 28, 2017
@GeorgeWeahOff . #Kenya 's best wishes will come from the rightly elected president @RailaOdinga . the other people do not repreaent this country
— ? (@aamj1100) December 28, 2017
George Weah had tweeted declaring his resolve to serve Liberia saying: “My fellow Liberians, I deeply feel the emotion of all the nation. I measure the importance and the responsibility of the immense task which I embrace today. Change is on.”
Sample below some of the hips of abuse on Uhuru:
Vincent Icon Nyamache : But I dont think he needs congratulatory messages from despots like you who cannot win in a free and fair elections…but only rely on rigging
Karan Collins: you ain’t ashamed applauding democracy which you don’t wanna see in Kenya. wait and congratulate museveni come 2022
Kenya O Gilbert: Hehehe…George Weah can’t be in the same league with Uhuru Kenyatta since the former soccer superstar won fairly and legitimately while Uhuru cheated his way back into power.
Pasca Modiangi : “It is sad that you are celebrating democracy in Liberia which you can’t reciprocate to your own people like what we witnessed in the repeat polls.”
Evans Njomo: “He has won so many accolades as a footballer. I am sure he has the necessary attitude to be a nice president.”
Maxwell Juma Maxi: Joker…What about Kenya…where you are a serial election thief??
Maruti Maruti: One day you will fall, I repeat you will fall
Tom Collins Mopao: Democracy means give justice where it’s required thus not hypocrisy
Benard Aswan: Na wewe uko hapo kujifosi kwa wakenya. ..kwani Kenya Ni yenu pekee. .?
Otieno Mokaya: “You should learn a thing or two from that, no one died for him to win; he did not congratulate the police for killing his opponents; he did not send envoys to solicit for your congratulatory message. He won, did you?”
Otoyo Abange: You should be ashamed that you were not elected and here you are congratulating those elected by the people … This guy is high on something
Githinji Jaybee: Hope you can emulate Liberia, it postponed its elections to streamline its electoral commission, in Kenya its the battles of The Who owns state power and that it why we are divided. I thought it would go away but most people are going their beds angry and feeling cheated on the election which have recently taken place. I am sure you would not want to leave a legacy of leading the country in most divided period. Kindly seat down with the NASA team and discuss what they are bringing on the table. Discussing about development without sorting out electoral justice won’t heal this nation. You just will be sweeping the dirt under the carpet and once it accumulates and erupts you may not be in a position to clean it up. They said they are not interested in power sharing, so why take them for a ride. Kindly dialogue with them, don’t ignore them, remember as Kenyans we are still hurting.
Abraham Mukachelelwa: A single lady of 50 years plus can’t congratulate a newly married couple of 29 years sincerely. Mr fake President, your George Weah’s praise is ashame to yourself and your administration because in Weah’s case there was no Scaring Police Lorries and heavily armed Police officers in a particular region, no Senior Police officers transfer, no shoot to kill orders, no threat to electoral commissioners, no extra judicial killings by police officers were witnessed……. We witnessed zero malfeasance. You robbed Kenyans in the broad daylight. Mutinda’, Moraa’, Pendo’, plus other factors blood Is still fresh in our minds.
Amos Okong’o: George weah won free and square so don’t force urself to congratulate who has not rigged the election shame on you Uhuru . you are allowed to congratulate ur thiefmates like museveni and kagame keep off from #Georgeweah puga
Alex Okeyo : George Weah did not shed blood of the innocent people of his country nor Johnson as in the case of Uhuru where more than 50 people were butchered during the sham election.
Moses Rotich His country’s electoral body observed respected the will and voice of the people, Kenya should indeed learn from them its quite unfair that every election in Kenya has never been free fair and credible its well with them ‘congratulations Mr George ‘
Peters Son : Liberia is a country where Free,Fair,Simple,Verifiable and Credible elections are possible Unlike here where the above pillars of an election is just a sweet poem to the ears of thieves and those who specialises in rigging
Dennis Ombiro : Atleast huyu sio kifaranga ya computer. Congrats sir.Its great when people are led by democratically elected leader sio bandia.
Patrick Mwalula Mucheleka :Useless Kenyatta you are who only knows how to rig elections and corruption. You are not worthy to congratulate a person who has won a clean election. Shame on you for bringing shame not only to Kenya but the whole continent of Africa.
Daniel Mwambonu: George Weah did what you were afraid to do.
He won in a free and fair election where there was a formidable competitor.
On the other hand Uhuru Kenyatta preferred to run his own race alone without rules and without any competitor then declared himself a winner.
NASA demands were not harmful to democracy and in fact guaranteed a free and fair process but Jubilee didn’t want rigging loopholes to be shut down.
Its like competing in an Olympics alone then declare yourself a winner.
What a circus!
No wonder world leaders never sent you congratulatory messages.
You leaders have succeeded to divide this nation based on tribal lines because of greediness for power.
Job opportunities largely depend on which tribe you come from and who you know.
Until we stop having power hungry tribal leaders ,this nation will never prosper.
Comments
fredy says
Kenyatta you must know many are the days of the wicked but judgement overtakes in a flash,you rigged!!
Anonymous says
In liberia elections counts, even a footballer can rule leave alone tribe, shame to Kenya. The saddest thing WE DONT CARE.
Nyar ma says
We are waiting for the swearing in D-day for our democratic posture,,AGWAMBO SIRKAL,,come hell or high water
Anonymous says
shame on those who cannot accept democracy but congratulate grown ups,what happened in Liberia is they way Kenyans should but no chest beating because you have military support.Those killed during 2017 election will revenge
mark says
u hoped 2 b nyaikeras in Liberia u hopeless NASA’s ln there supreme Court
Odhiambo Oyamo says
STUPID UHURU!!! Congratulate ur mother for having given birth to you. Weah didn’t even expect such a nonsense congratulation. You wont escape judgement, Foolish!
James ondieki says
The majority of my countrymen are eagerly waiting The -D- swearing-in of the people’s elect President of the republic of Kenya, not the imposter! So Mr. Kenyatta don’t waste your time too congratulate the democratic
elect President.!
Arokjasigama says
Shame on u Uhuru Kachietha bangi
ManSailo. Mumoja. says
I wish I could change my citizenship to become a Liberian citizen. But I know God is going to do something very soon on bloodshades that was done by criminals in this country over the election period.
RABI TATULIPIZIA
RABI KUMEZA HAWEZI, DHULUMA ISIYO NJIA,
ATATOA UAMUZI, HAKI INAYOPOTEA,
DAIMA KWAKE MACHOZI, KUNA KILIO KULIA,
RABI TATULIPIZIA, WANYONGE WAKOSA HAKI,
NIYANENAYO SADIKI, AKILINI KUYATIA,
ALOSHIKILIA HAKI, HATAFIKWA NA HATIA,
PUNGUZENI UNAFIKI, KUZUA MKICHELEA,
RABI TATULIPIZIA, WANYONGE WAKOSA HAKI,
HAKI HAIFICHAMIKI, JAPO IWE MIAKA MIA,
MWENYEZI MUNGU MWEHAKI, HAKI ATAIFICHUA,
ATAWATENGA WANAFIKI, HAKI MNAOUMBUA,
RABI TATULIPIZIA, WANYONGE WAKOSA HAKI.
ali adan says
shame on u those who calling Uhuru president. Uhuru is not prezo.May Uhuru be burned 2 ash
Franklin says
why congratulate someone who did what you feared to do? look at the mess you have put Kenya in?? small country like Liberia did a commendable job, what of Kenya?? shame shame…..all because of you and your Deputy.
evanx says
Mr fake president Uhuru pia anacongratulate wear who won fairly en subsequently, xhame on.NKT!!
jeff4 says
A headboy of a junior high school can do much better than Uhuru, u rule with an iron feast; u will be removed by the same,,ur leadership has killed so many innocent souls,,they will haunt u Uhuru until u kick the bucket,,, u don’t deserve to be called the president,, u can’t play with the Liberian president in the same league of prominent leadership; u r a murderer,, you will fall,,Uhuru,, the blood u had shed and congratulated ur militia police will haunt ur family and ur pple. Shame on u,,congratulating somebody who won fairly without killing.. You will fall,,!!!
Anonymous says
You can only lead people to where you can be. In a game you congratulate those who play better than you. Uhuru’s message was personal not on behalf of any Kenyan who never voted for him. We know what democracy is but it is yet to come to Kenya and kleptocrats who fear it can only rig and kill to keep democracy away
Moya says
Wakenya jameni amesikia.ama hasomi mitandao.Itumbi mwambie.Dont think that when kenyans are quiet they will accept and move on.Those who are thinking so are cheating themselves. Welcome home DP Kalonzo waiting for direction.
fidelix KAMAMI says
shame on you fake President
Anonymous says
That yack scion of uthamakistan…. all they knows is electoral theft,murder etc.their other name is stealing and corruption.why congratulate statesmen who know what it means to compete and win where every single vote counts.we won’t relent until our president is sworn in.
Anonymous says
Its very clear Uhuru hajielewi hata
hajui kuliendaje.