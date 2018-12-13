AMAZING: Uhuru accorded Super Warm Reception in Kisumu, thanks to Raila

Thousands of residents in Nyanza have come out to welcome president uhuru on his two day visit to the nyanza region.

President kenyatta arrived in the kisumu international airport and was received by local and foregn leaders led by ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy president William Ruto.

President kenyatta is set to launch series of development projects before later visiting Siaya where he will later retreat for an evening meal with Raila Odinga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta stated that ODM leader Raila Odinga was part of his government and he does engage him on national matters since the March 9 handshake. The Head of State was addressing Kenyans in Ahero, during his tour of the Nyanza region on Thursday.

He revealed that he does consult Mr Odinga on issues pertaining to Kenyans as part of the handshake and called on Kenyans to support the unity pact. During his speech, the President affirmed that the handshake was solid as ever and they were on a mission to bring peace and unify the whole country. President Uhuru was making his address from Ahero where he commissioned the Ahero interchange road in Kisumu City.

The Head of State warned those found engaging in corruption and asked Kenyans not to rally behind them if they belong in their tribe adding that each person should carry their own cross.