Thousands Attend Radio Presenter Okebiro O’ Mose Burial In Nyamira; Check Video and Photos

Thousands of mourners thronged Enchoro village, West Mugirango, Nyamira county to bid farewell to the late Egesa FM presenter/comedian Joseph Mochere popularly known as Okebiro O’ Mose on Friday.

Thousands paid their tribute to Okebiro, a journalist who took his own life on Saturday, September 1 in his Nairobi home.

According to Head of radio Egesa Nancy Kwamboka, Okebiro did not show any signs of depression at work. Royal media services came under fire for paying peanuts to the late comedian forcing him to live a miserable life in Nairobi. The late comedian committed suicide due to marital differences assumed to have been provoked by financial stress.

It took pressure from the public to have Royal Media services acknowledge that he was a staff despite him gracing the studios and hosting the most popular show at Egesa FM.



His daughter broke down in tears as she described him as an encouraging person and one who always had their back.

“He was always a pillar of hope and made everybody understand that hard times were not the end of life,” she told mourners.

Royal Media Services Company pledged to support the bereaved family of a man fondly remembered by his listeners.

Okebiro Omose leaves behind a widow and two children.





