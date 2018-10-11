This photo is alleged to be that of Baringo Woman rep , taken as she was laying a foundation stone of a complex to be funded by Woman Rep special CDF. A source has hinted that DP Ruto was very embarrassed with the photo being the leader of the larger Kalenjin nation…
Drop a comment for mama county in our comment section below, she is waiting!
This Photo Of Baringo Woman Rep has Left DP Ruto Embarrassed, Laying Foundation Stone of a complex
This photo is alleged to be that of Baringo Woman rep , taken as she was laying a foundation stone of a complex to be funded by Woman Rep special CDF. A source has hinted that DP Ruto was very embarrassed with the photo being the leader of the larger Kalenjin nation…
Leave a Reply