This is the rule, and each player including DP Ruto must abide after Gov Joho reunited with ex- Aisha Jumwa

By Jerome Ogola

This is the rule, and each player must abide

if you are in Jubilee and you do not support the party leader Uhuru and what he stands for, including his ambitions, personal and political, then you are a rebel in the party

That’s why Rift Valley MPs and a section of Mt Kenya MPs are considered rebels

Even if Ruto was in control of Jubilee and an Aisha Jumwa of the party emerges to support Tinga, they would’ve shown him the doors, long ago

If you are an ODM member, your thinking must be consistent with the ambitions of the party leader and that’s why Aisha Jumwa must be kicked around

Osotsi must not lean towards ODM, when ANC, the party that nominated him to parliament has a party leader, who equally has some presidential ambitions

Let no party accuse the other of dictatorship, yet they are all playing by these rules. This is a classical case of a baboon rolling on the ground, in laughter of her counterpart’s behind, while forgetting that she too, has two ugly red swellings for buttocks

On ANC Barack Muluka, the accomplished publisher of Mvule, son of Emanyulia, is the one spearheading the onslaught on Osotsi. This reminds me of the legendary altercations between Muluka and Dr Kibisu Kabatesi, when they served as Raila and Mudavadi communication chiefs, respectively

Dr Kibisu narrated to us that Muluka never liked Mudavadi, because the later declined to “help him” secure an ODM ticket for the Butere parliamentary seat, when he sought nominations, for the 2007 elections

He went ahead to narrate to us, how one time during the nominations, he (Kibisu), drove to Mudavadi’s Mululu home, only to find Muluka freezing and shivering, from the morning cold, in the kitchen, where apparently, he had spent the whole night waiting for Mudavadi, who wasn’t in, to at least rig the ticket for him

If Dr Kabatesi’s story was true, and indeed Muluka sought, to be “helped” to win the seat, then it means the son of Emanyulia is a foreigner to democracy and doesn’t believe in it’s tenets, as such he lacks the moral authority to lecture or reprimand Osotsi, for practicing party prostitution

However, whoever settled on him as the party secretary general was a genius. The position of a party secretary general is that of an official omwinyambi. No man can passionately and eloquently articulate the position, of his party, and defend its shortcomings, than Muluka. He can teach the shouting Sifuna a lesson or two

Great morning my fellow hoof eaters!!