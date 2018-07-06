This is the Prefect Way To Stop DP Ruto From Presidency- Uhuru Told

Deputy President William Ruto’s erstwhile ally lawyer Ahmednassir Abdulahi has a fool proof plan that is guaranteed to ensure the hustle does not ascend to the throne.

The controversial Senior lawyer has offered President Uhuru Kenyatta has been offered a rare tips on how to end Ruto’s political career.

In an Editorial in his publication Nairobi Law Monthly – the Jubilee lawyer averred the same can only be achieved “through a strategy of ‘mutually assured destruction’…in which no one survives.”

He notes with concern that while DP Ruto’s wealth could be good political weapon, but his new “massive opulence could be his ruination.”

In the article, he says that one way of doing so was to have few elements in the government, who are allied to the DP face a thorough investigation related to corruption and misuse of public funds. This should include delegation of critical duties to DP Ruto’s enemies.

“Your best bet, it would appear, is to play the anti-corruption card. You will begin by nabbing and packing away a few fat cats from the top. If you could jail a few of these, the country might just begin adjusting to the possibility that there will be no sacred cows.

“Kenyans may even begin baying for his political blood. Hence, by the time you zero in on him, you will not be doing anything strange. If only one of the numerous allegations against him could stick, you could impeach him. You could then possibly – just possibly – lock him out of the race. And possibly is good enough, for now,” the magazine writes.