Things Are Getting Out Of Hand, Mungikis Are Killing Luos, Luhyas and Kisiis In Mathare and Ruaraka

Things are getting out of hand in Mathare and Ruaraka.
It is reported that Mungiki are killing Luos, Luhyas and Kisiis.
So far, five people including a pregnant woman have allegedly lost their lives.
Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch who went to assess the situation was shot on his leg and rushed to Nairobi hospital.
If the situation is not contained earlier enough, things will get out of hand. There will be no country to run.
Comments
situma wa situma says
mungiki government must by all means be kicked out they have now launched a shoot to kill strategy after realising that they lack numbers on ground….but remember God is watching tutaanza watu wao huku mashinani ndiyo watashangaa…underline that!!!!
FM says
Who are you referring to come and control stupidity,let them employ the bullets against unarmed groups,everyday we get to hear militia are running along the Kenya police,but if it can culminate into ethnic war kikuyus will lose big time,let us waite for repercussions.