Things Are Getting Out Of Hand, Mungikis Are Killing Luos, Luhyas and Kisiis In Mathare and Ruaraka

Things are getting out of hand in Mathare and Ruaraka.

It is reported that Mungiki are killing Luos, Luhyas and Kisiis.

So far, five people including a pregnant woman have allegedly lost their lives.

Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch who went to assess the situation was shot on his leg and rushed to Nairobi hospital.

If the situation is not contained earlier enough, things will get out of hand. There will be no country to run.