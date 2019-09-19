Thieves cook, steal electronics in a cuban doctor’s house, Homa-bay

A Cuban doctor was left in shock after burglars raided her house, stole her belongings and went ahead to cook and eat at 2am on Wednesday, September 18.

Dr Blanco Torres Marleni, whose house is located at the county health department headquarters in Homa Bay county, stated that the thieves made away with a TV set, music system, microwave, blenders and other kitchen appliances of unknown value.

Citizen Digital reported that Torres told the police that she was too scared and opted to hide quietly in her bedroom after she heard the burglars break-in.

Blanco Torres Marleni, whose house was broken-into and kitchen appliances stolen

Dr Blanco Torres Marleni, whose house was broken-into and kitchen appliances stolen (Courtesy Citizen Digital)

“They cooked food which was in the refrigerator and ate in the kitchen before they disappeared,” she stated.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are conducting a probe into the matter.

Homa Bay County police commander, Esther Seroney, stated that two police officers who had been tasked to guard the doctor’s house would be questioned.

The incident comes months after two Cuban doctors, Assel Herera Correa (General Physician) and Landy Rodriguez (Surgeon) were abducted from Mandera Referral Hospital.

Al Shabaab militants, who had claimed responsibility for the abduction, demanded a Ksh150 million ransom.

However, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma was on May 21, 2019, quoted saying that the government had no intention of paying the ransom.

“On the matter of Cuban doctors, this is an ongoing operation and we believe that we are going to secure their release but as a matter of policy, this government does not negotiate with terrorists about ransom,” the CS told journalists.