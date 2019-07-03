Thief? why DP Ruto has wealth more than slain Safaricom boss Collymore

By Peter Mwangi

This says more about Kenyans and our #UshenziKE than about Ruto, but it’s worth sharing…

Bob Collymore was worth 200M. He has worked for 40 years. In his 30 productive years working as CEO of various companies he never earned anything less than 5M per month. At Safaricom he earned over 120M per year; 10M per month. Under his leadership, Safaricom was making over 60B profit per year.

“Dr.” William Ruto is worth over 100B. Owns 4 choppers worth 2.5B. Chain of hotels worth over 3B. He has only worked for JUST 21 years. Before being elected as Eldoret North Mp in 1998, Ruto was a pauper. In his 21 productive years, he has never earned anything above 1.5M per month. Under his leadership, the country has not been making money, but losing it!