‘They have hired Mungiki to cause violence in DP Ruto backyard’- Hon Sudi cries

DP Ruto’s top political ally hon Oscar Kipchumba Sudi has sensationally claimed that a top Statehouse operative is hiring the deadly outlawed Mungiki sect members to cause violence Rift Valley.

Hon Sudi claimed members of the Mungiki sect and will be deployed to specific areas in Roft Valley that include DP Ruto’s home county of Uasin Gishu to scare and cause tribal tensions in the region.

“The same person who was distributing poisoned food has now recruited Mungiki and is planning to deploy the group to Uasin Gishu and other parts of the Rift Valley so that it can be said that Kikuyus and Kalenjins are fighting.”

“I’m saying this because I want to warn my people to stay alert because God has enabled to learn of this bad plan in advance. Recently I raised the alarm that they were planning to kill the DP and that is why they did not carry out their plan. I want our people to make sure we will not be divided by politics because Rift Valley is the home of all communities,” Sudi stated.

Kuna mambo kadhaa yameendelea, kwanza kuna wale waliosambaza vyakula vilivyoharibika kule Central na wanajulikana lakini hawajachukuliwa hatua yeyote na asasi husika. Kuna mpango wa kuwaleta vijana wa Mungiki kutekeleza maovu ili kueneza hofu miongoni mwa wakazi wanaoishi katika bonde la ufa ili kuvuruga utulivu na amani. Kuna viongozi wametishiwa maisha na wengine kunyang’anywa walinzi. Haya yote yanafanyika kwa sababu za kisiasa.– Hon Sudi posted on his official Facebook page

He acknowledged that he had not reported the matter to the police, claiming the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was biased against the Deputy President.

The Rift Valley region has a history of tribal clashes especially during election period with thousands of lives having been lost in the 1992, 1997, and 2007 general elections.

The region has, however, witnessed relative peace since the 2007/8 post election violence when the then president Kibaki clinged to power after losing to opposition candidate Raila Odinga, following the deadly clashes, DP Ruto and President Uhuru were indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).