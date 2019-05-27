I was arrested for supporting DP Ruto, I wont stop- Governor Waititu mocks EACC Police

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has now blamed his recent arrest on his association with a section of the political class spearheading Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking during a church funds drive at Makutano center in Trans Nzoia County on Sunday, the embattled governor dismissed claims that he had embezzled county funds as was widely reported.

Waititu further stated that he would not be cowed by forces worried about his support for the DP, adding that the pro-Ruto faction dubbed ‘Team Tangatanga’ would ensure the the Jubilee deputy party leader gets the top seat in the next elections.

“They are lying to people on Facebook that my daughter has millions in her account, and that I have over 50 bank accounts, but all those are lies,” said Waititu.

“It is just because they saw that I am now in ‘Team Tangatanga’… nobody can force me to support Raila. The only things I fear in life are God and hot porridge.”

According to the Kiambu County chief, there was an agreement when Jubilee Party came to power that President Uhuru Kenyatta would serve for 10 years and DP Ruto would take over for the same period of time.

He also denied claims that there exists a rift within the Jubilee Party, further urging opposition leaders led by Raila Odinga to run their own parties.

“The initial agreement was that the president would serve for 10 years, and then the deputy president would take over for 10 years. That is what still stands, so do not listen to anything else from anybody else,” he stated.

“Jubilee is still strong, there is no problem in the party, we are moving ahead and we want to urge other parties to also move ahead with their own activities. Let Raila drive his own party, and everyone else.”

The governor was on Thursday last week arrested following an early morning raid on his homes in Runda, Garden Estate and Kiambu by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

A statement from commission said the Kiambu Governor was suspected of awarding tenders worth Ksh.588 million to companies associated with him and members of his immediate family.