There will be no alliance between Raila and Uhuru in 2022- Hon. Mbadi

ODM Party Chairman John Mbadi has denied reports indicating that there is an agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga to form a political alliance for the 2022 General Election.

Mbadi, who is also the National Assembly Minority Leader, was raecting to Senator James Orengo’s sentiments which suggesting that Kenyatta and the opposition chief would team up in the next elections.

“ODM is going for political power, and when we are holding these meetings our eyes are set on 2022. The contestation for power is going to come from a formation with ODM in it and formation of Jubilee where Uhuru Kenyatta is playing a role,” Orengo was quoted as saying.

However, addressing the press at Parliament buildings Mbadi dismissed Orengo’s sentiments stating that ODM had not entered into any political agreement yet.

“It is not in doubt that as a party we will participate in the 2022 elections. As to who will be our competitors we still don’t know. As to who we will work with in terms of alliances we still don’t know,” Mbadi said.

Raila and Uhuru had a handshake that calmed the country’s political temperature on March 9th 2018.