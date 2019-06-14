There will be more youth invading Statehouse with crude weapons if Uhuru doesn’t fix the economy and mental health in this county- Kaikai warns

Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai has told president Uhuru to deal with the issue of unemployment to avoid countrywide revolt, he picked the example of Brian Bera Kibet a Mechanical Engineering student at JKUAT who was shot after invading Statehouse complex armed with a Knife.

During his Kicker segment on News Gang, Kaikai started out by quoting Francis Imbuga’s who once wrote, “When the madness of an entire nation disturbs a solitary mind, it is not enough to say the man is mad.”

Kaikai asked Uhuru to consider handling the matter in a special way.

During President Kenyatta’s Madaraka Day speech, the head of State spoke about mental health and the need to check up on loved ones.

“Depression has today become a common phenomenon and affects persons from all walks of life and ages,” Uhuru had noted.

He went on to urge employers and institutions of learning to invest more time and resources into monitoring and facilitating the mental well being of its stakeholders.

“To anyone who is struggling with depression or feelings of hopelessness, I beseech you to reach out, talk, you are not alone,” Uhuru spoke.

Based on this, the news anchor advised the president to use this unique moment to help the student who appeared to be depressed.

“Brian has reached out and the president should, in the spirit of his Narok Madaraka Day Speech, stretch his hand to Brian,” Kaikai advised.



When the intruder’s father, David Bera, appeared in an interview on Citizen TV, he disclosed that his son was suffering from mental illness.

Despite that, Brian had made great strides in his academic life. Prior to entering State House, Brian had posted alarming statements on his Facebook, clearly giving the picture of a disturbed person speaking out.

Linus what a kicker!!The depression issue in the country is already accepted by president Uhuru.we expect less torture to the boy & more ways to end the depression he's suffering #newsgang — Harmonic Abass (@abassmohamed77) June 13, 2019