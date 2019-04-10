There is the need to decentralize lands registry in Machakos – Lands CS Farida Karoney

Karoney said more land registry offices should be opened in all the sub-counties in the county.”There’s is an urgent need to decentralize land registry especially in Machakos. We need more offices in sub-counties to help solve many land injustices,” Karoney said.The CS spoke when she met Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti at his office on Monday.



She also intimated that a chaired task force by Machakos county commissioner Esther Maina has been instituted to look into and address historical land issues.

“Land ownership and documentation has been over the years a challenge to our people and we are looking forward to solving this mess,” she said

During the meeting, Maliti said the county government has collaborated with the national government and issued thousands of title deeds across the county.



“We are happy so far that at least our people are getting their title deeds and the proper land documentation, thanks to the national government,” Maliti said..