There is no merger between KANU and CCM – Hon Isaac Ruto

Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader Isaac Ruto has said his party is not in any negotiations with the KANU party.

This follows initial claims that the two have joined hands against Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 polls, in a bid to divide the Rift Valley vote.

Speaking on K24’s Punchline show on Sunday night, Ruto made it clear that he is in no political talks that could lead in a working relationship with KANU boss Gideon Moi.

“Gideon Moi is an age mate, he has been a colleague, and we have known one another for very many years. We have no political agenda at the moment.

“CCM is a political party like KANU party. We have not had any specific structured talks with KANU,” said the former Bomet Governor.

He added there are no hopes in the revival of the National Super Alliance (NASA) where he was a co-Principal before the 2017 general polls.

The former Council of Governors (CoG) chair noted that NASA, which brought on board four other parties, was solely meant for 2017.

Consequently, after its presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s lose to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, it is over and done with.

“We feel that the main agenda for NASA was winning the 2017 election, after that there is no joined agenda to be pushed for 5 years,” added the vocal leader.

The other members of NASA were Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Ford Kenya, Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) and Amani National Congress (ANC).

The alliance has deteriorated over the past few weeks owing to internal fights and exchanges between allies of the party co-principals.