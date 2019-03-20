There is no corruption in Kenya, we have thieves, Moses Kuria calls for the disbandment of EACC

Gatundu South member of parliament Moses Kuria has called for the disbandment of the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) citing the agency has nothing to investigate.

Speaking on Tuesday night on NTV’s Sidebar show, Kuria said he has a personal conviction that there is no crime in the country by the name corruption based on the number of resources being lost in bulk

“In my opinion, we don’t need the EACC because there is no crime called corruption. It is theft! “he stated.

Kuria who has expressed interest in the 2022 presidential race vowed to marshal support in a bid to overhaul the agency noting that “we need to move this debate from corruption to value for money.”

EACC which is being steered by Rt Anglican Archbishop Eliud Wabukala (chairman) and CEO Twalib Abdalla Mbarak has over time been ridiculed for alleged failure to tame corruption.

Mbarak who was recently sworn into office has promised to restore the lost glory of the anti-graft agency.

“Corrupt persons thrive on volatility. They exploit it for personal gain. I am committed to make the country free from corruption,” he said on January 14 when he was sworn in.