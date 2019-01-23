There are more ways of killing a rat, Tanga Tanga squad is dead after Matiangi’s new role

After president uhuru kenyatta gave his orders on monday, interior cs Fred Matiangi seems to have reaped more with super powers vested in him.

Kenyans on social media saw the move by president uhuru to be more than meets the eye.

Here are some of the reactions:

The Executive Order No. 1 of 2019 gives CS Fred Matiangi more powers. He now has the green light to report directly to President Uhuru Kenyatta. Tanga Tanga Squad your Movement is Dead, there are many ways to skin a Cat. Wacha Katambe! pic.twitter.com/FVcIrOvRSm — Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) January 22, 2019

Watch William Ruto Donating 5 Million shillings cash in Ukunda last year while ‘supervising some development projects’ before President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Executive Order yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7pxhqyPGA3 — Tony Gachoka (@TonyGachoka) January 23, 2019

President Uhuru Kenyatta has by one stroke of the pen, re-organized his Government & has begun the journey to build his Legacy …. The So-called Presidential Digital Team & the 36 Bloggers are quiet … Is it that they haven’t understood the Executive Order or are they disloyal? — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) January 23, 2019

This executive order has made Fred Matiangi the second most powerful Kenyan after president Uhuru Kenyatta. William Ruto being reduced to a mere spectator in the government. — Duke_shatter®🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Duke82_shatter) January 22, 2019

Look at the headlines,

we really dont have a print media in kenya.

How is matiangi's appointment by President Uhuru kenyatta related to Ruto? pic.twitter.com/7IkQOVZxK6 — Eng. Achia 🇰🇪 (@EngAchia) January 23, 2019

Could CS Matiang'i be the surprise 2022 Presidential candidate President Uhuru Kenyatta promised he will endorse come the campaign period?!… at this rate, you never know.. — Maina Njôki. (@MainaNjoki019) January 22, 2019