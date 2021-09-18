The three most dangerous Ps in Kenya; the Pastor, Politician and the POLICE !

By Soyinka Lempaa

I have seen and heard that some churches have banned politicians from addressing the congregation. When I was a Christian before I saw light on my way to Nairagie Enkare, we knew that the people who talk in church are the priest, the gospel readers and the chairman of the church council.

Over time, the church has been hijacked by politicians who have converted the church into a theatre of the absurd with politicians going vulgar and obscene. My opinion on this is that there is no difference between the church in Kenya and political parties or government!

When the government is an organised institution to protect people in exchange of taxes, a church is an organised institution to give them hope in the world and protect them against everlasting fire in exchange of tithes

Both political and church formation’s stock in trade is to exploit the poor by taking advantage of their vulnerabilities both in life and after life. It therefore, means only the language of the two formations that differ but the objectives and purposes are the same. to exploit the masses!

I therefore find and hold that banning politicians from addressing the same congregation that suspends their religious beliefs for tribal affiliations at the slightest provocation is an act of hypocrisy. During the 1993 Enoosupukia genocide, the catholic priest Fr Tom cried and went back to US when he saw the very people who sat in the same church council slaughtering each other on pollical grounds.

In Kenya, therefore, we have three dangerous ‘’Ps’’ 3P. The first ‘P’ is the politician! The second ‘’P’’ is the pastor! The other ‘’P’’ is the police. What the church is therefore tying to do is too little too late to redeem itself as its reputation is at its lowest ebb and has strengthened African Traditional Religion!