The shame of being a Mt Kenya voter, elected Uhuru thrice but suffering most ! may God bless Raila

By Macharia W

Back in 2013, I was against Uhuru and Ruto’s candidature in no uncertain terms. Back then, we were still suffering a political hangover of the 2008 PEV and as such, suffrage meant we confronted the demons of 2008 to avoid a future relapse. While Agenda 4 of the National Accord had heralded the 2010 Constitution, we needed political leaders who could see to it the implementation of the constitution.

Interacting with some funny idiots they justify their case; “Uhuru can’t steal. He has all the money”.

“What about the typing “error” scandal?” I pose

“That was just an error”

“Fair enough. Do you think a man who has inherited stolen land can help solve a land issue created through thuggery? Do you think a man who is moulded by thuggish behavior would deviate?”

Anyway, My then candidate, “Tunawesmek” was beaten like Nigerian konga drums

In 2017, Some Kikuyus, in justifying why they voted Uhuru despite the plunder of his first term, were silencing us (or rather trying to) using a lame excuse; “unajua Uhuru sio mwizi. Ruto ndiye anamharibia”.

“Was Ruto behind the over 5 billion stolen from the Health Ministry by Kenyatta’s sisters? Wacha kutumia kichwa kama kofia bwana”

Ruto maybe a thug but the reason why his thuggery is so glaring is that he is a nouveau voleur. Uhuru has not only used his kin to steal from the state coffers but also systematized plunder.

It pains me to see Raila and co. bedding the Lords of Plunder and Looting and even becoming part of his Public Relations team. What looked like a team of progressive statesmen is now a team of snake oil merchants