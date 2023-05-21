The Rise and Fall of David Wanjohi: From Pastor to Conman

David Wanjohi is a name that has become synonymous with fraud, deception, and betrayal in Nyeri and the surrounding areas. The man who used to be a pastor has since turned his back on his religious beliefs and resorted to conning people out of their hard-earned cash.
Wanjohi’s downward spiral started when he began to crave wealth and material possessions. He believed that he could not achieve this through legitimate means, so he decided to take matters into his own hands. He established a company called Biz Guide Investments Limited, which he used as a special purpose vehicle to defraud unsuspecting Kenyans.
One of his victims, Alex, had known Wanjohi for over 20 years and had no reason to doubt his intentions when he asked for a loan of one million Kenya shillings. As a friend and a pastor, Alex believed that Wanjohi would use the money for a legitimate business venture. However, Wanjohi disappeared without a trace after receiving the money, and his phone was turned off. Alex tried to contact the Nyeri church where Wanjohi used to be a pastor, but it was closed indefinitely.
Other sources close to Wanjohi have also confirmed that he has swindled many of his friends and associates by borrowing money and issuing fraudulent securities as collateral. He has also been seen hiding in Nanyuki after being arrested in Nyeri for failing to pay for lodging. Wanjohi even went as far as borrowing a vehicle from a friend and was caught trying to cross the border with a ready client in Uganda.
It’s clear that David Wanjohi has no regard for his friends, associates, or even his own religious beliefs. He has chosen a path of deception, greed, and betrayal, which has left many people devastated and struggling to recover their losses. His actions have not only harmed individuals, but they have also tarnished the reputation of genuine pastors who genuinely serve their congregations.
Testimonials
“I’ve never felt more betrayed or violated in my life.” David Wanjohi was someone I trusted as a pastor and a friend, but he used that trust to cheat me of a large sum of money. It’s been a harrowing experience, and I pray that justice finds him soon. I would encourage anyone who knows him to avoid him.” – Mary K., a victim of Wanjohi’s deception.
“I knew David Wanjohi for many years and considered him to be a man of integrity and honesty.” I had no reason to suspect him when he approached me with a business proposal, so I invested heavily in his company. It wasn’t until long later that I realized the whole thing was a hoax and that he had used my money for his own gain. It was a difficult lesson to learn, but I’m happy for the experience since it taught me to be more cautious in my interactions with others.” – John M., yet another victim of Wanjohi’s deception.
It is crucial to highlight that the names mentioned in this article, such as Mary K. and John M., are pseudonyms and not the real identities of the people whose lives have been impacted by David Wanjohi’s acts. These names were used to shield their identities for their own safety and to avoid any potential legal complications that could result from using their real names. It is critical to respect these people’s privacy and avoid seeking to identify them in any way.
Conclusion
It’s crucial that the public be warned against dealing with Wanjohi and his company, Biz Guide Investments Limited. If anyone has any information about Wanjohi’s whereabouts, they should contact the police or the email provided in this article: fraudreport254@gmail.com to prevent him from conning anyone else.
