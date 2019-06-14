The Government wants to kill me, Gov. Sonko cry foul

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is a hunted man who for a while has been unearthing the dark secrets enshrined in the Government systems that have been plotting his murder.

Sonko on Friday exposed a ‘Special Branch’ in the government that has been spying him from his private office and home. He said that the group has booked rooms behind his upper hill private office and residence near Geo maps building.



Sonko went on to claim that the three rooms are owned by Global Logistics, Interns from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Awan Afrca have been using the room opposite to his house to release a drone which monitors his private office and residence.

According to him, the ‘ ‘Special Branch’ is out to finish him due to his recent stand on a number of issues and especially on the war against corruption.

Posting on his Facebook account aerial photos of the room, the flamboyant governor warned that he isn’t a terrorist and that the group should go for him anytime.

“If you want to take away my life just come for it anytime. I’m not a terrorist for you to misuse public funds in looking for it. Everyone will die including yourselves,” he added.

Last week, Sonko made similar allegations where he exposed a mafia-structured organization named ‘System’ which eliminates people in the government .

He claimed that ‘System’ wanted to kill him the Saitoti way.

Sonko while speaking at the televised citizen show dubbed the JKL live was, he alleged that the extent of their criminal operations ensures that the organised mafia groups remain among the most threatening in the country.

To introduce their operations, Sonko started with exposing how the Mafia works.

He alleges that on May 30th, a day prior to the Madaraka day celebrations, a group of armed goons who had been hired to attack him arrived at midnight and jumped over the perimeter fence which has some of the tightest security features and entered into his residence located at upper hill Nairobi.

When the security manning the compound noticed them, they fired in the air to disperse them but as they escaped, one of them was caught armed with machetes bows, arrows. The man was later taken to capital hill police station and presented before the court.