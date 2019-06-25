The government knows whats its doing, wont help DP Ruto, claims Hon Ichungwa

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, one of Deputy President William Ruto’s political allies, has cast doubts on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) ability or willingness to probe the alleged assassination plan of DP Ruto.

Taking to Twitter, Ichung’wa recounted his experience last year with the agency after he allegedly received death threats from unknown people.

This happened to me last year. My only crime to warrant death threats was associating or working with @WilliamsRuto. Report made to @NPSOfficial_KE @DCI_Kenya @IG_NPS . Months after my security was withdrawn & now we hear of DPs assassination threats. pic.twitter.com/rysK6B4iDQ — KIMANI ICHUNG'WAH (@KIMANIICHUNGWAH) June 24, 2019

In his report to then Inspector General of Police (IG) Joseph Boinnet and DCI boss George Kinoti, the vocal MP narrated how he had received a call from an unknown man warning him against working with DP Ruto.

Ichung’wa now claims that since then, no action has been taken.

The threat reports came a week after Ichung’wa, one Governor and three MPs had their security detail withdrawn on Friday, April 12, 2019.

This happened to me last year. My only crime to warrant death threats was associating or working with @WilliamsRuto. Report made to @NPSOfficial_KE @DCI_Kenya @IG_NPS . Months after my security was withdrawn & now we hear of DPs assassination threats. pic.twitter.com/1olC66NRkV — KIMANI ICHUNG'WAH (@KIMANIICHUNGWAH) June 24, 2019

On Monday, four Cabinet Secretaries were summoned to the DCI headquarters over the alleged plot to kill the DP in order to thwart his presidential ambitions.

This was after DCI boss George Kinoti confirmed that DP Ruto called him claiming that his life was in danger.

Only three CSs showed up; Peter Munya (Trade), Joseph Mucheru (ICT), and Sicily Kariuki (Health).

The CS’s however rubbished the claims terming them as “wild” and “unsubstantiated,” .

“These are very serious allegations especially coming from the person of the stature of the deputy president occupying an extremely powerful and important office in this land,” said CS Munya who spoke on behalf of the group.

The trio also stated that they were, however, unable to record statements at the DCI since there was no written complaint besides the said phone call from the DP.

Since the March 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga, business with the ruling party have never been the same.

The famous political handshake has been a bone of contention within the party giving birth to two camps; team Tanga Tanga allied to DP William Ruto that reads sinister motive in Odinga’s agenda and team Kieleweke, keen on defending Kenyatta’s chosen path.

While some of Jubilee legislators believe a parliamentary group meeting is a key to resolving the Jubilee crisis, observers are of the view that the differences elicited are so entrenched to address the crisis in a sitting of a few hours.