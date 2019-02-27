The government is oppressing Kenyans on health matters says Nyali MP Mohamed Ali

Nyali Member of Parliament has said that the government of Kenya has no mercy for poor Kenyans.

Speaking in Parliament, the lawmaker said the government has been subjecting Kenyans, specifically the poor ones, to heavy medical bills when they are alive and go further to charge them heavily when they have succumbed to their sicknesses.

“The government has no mercy for its children. You are dead but the government admires you in such that if you do not collect the body of your loved one from the mortuary, the government will use the body for research purposes in learning institutions,” he said.

He cited referral hospitals in the country as some government facilities that charge huge amount of money which most Kenyans cannot afford to pay.



He also added that others who die while in the hospitals are charged as much as for Sh4,900 per day for body preservation in the government mortuary.

“You have made them suffer in the wards for all those years but you still want to make them suffer in the mortuary for charging them Sh4,900 per each day,” said Ali on Tuesday.

Ali urged the speaker of the house to have a law that will allow poor Kenyans to collect bodies of their loved ones for burial without paying extra charges.