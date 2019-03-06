The government has no plans to reduce counties- CS Wamalwa

The proposal to reduce counties as a referendum looms continues to attract different opinions from various factions. Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has said that the government has no intention of merging counties as speculated by some Kenyans.

Speaking during the sixth Devolution conferences in Kirinyaga county, Wamalwa lauded governors for the role they are playing as far as devolution is concerned. He also said that the merge of the counties is likely to interfere with the political and economic status of this nation.

The CS noted that the units have been very important in national development hence there is no need to merge them in the near future. He further said that Kenyans have reasons to smile since devolution was implemented while citing massive development in different parts of the nation.

“If you ask any Kenyan they will happily tell you that they have ’seen the Government’ since the advent of devolution six years ago,” he said in part, as quoted by Standard.

During a conference, county bosses and their deputies admitted that massive runaway graft has been one of the major challenges they have been experiencing since they took over offices.

On his part, Uhuru maintained that he will not relent in the war against graft before he completes his second and final term in office.