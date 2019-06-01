The fast rising use of ‘Kamote’ or ‘kukaliwa chapati’ enslaving to licking and eating pussyie 24/7

The ‘Kamote’ that Kamba women use to ensnare a man and hold his head captive between her thighs in a vice grip is a very potent form of ‘being sat for on a Chapati’. However, if you think that it is the most potent brand locally, then it is certainly because you have never heard of the ‘Kababa’ that our women in Gusii unleashed about 2 decades ago, but whose ‘outbreak’ fizzled out’ almost as soon as it broke out.

For like 5 years straight years, Gusii villages were awash with hen pecked men who would stay indoors all day. They’d take off at the sight of any of their relatives who came visiting, and go hide either below their bed, or in the ceiling. That thing was potent bwana! For the first time ever since we left the Congo, the Kisii man was okay with bringing all his salary at the end of the Month, hand it to the wife and tell her, “Echi aiga bono mbange” which means “Ndio hizi, sasa nipange”.

And then we regrouped, re-strategised and came up with an antidote i cannot reveal here without the express and written consent of the ‘Abagusii Men’s Emancipation Network’, the AMEN!